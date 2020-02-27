Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/26/2020 – Black Stone Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Black Stone Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

2/25/2020 – Black Stone Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

2/21/2020 – Black Stone Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

2/6/2020 – Black Stone Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Black Stone Minerals is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Black Stone Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

1/20/2020 – Black Stone Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Black Stone Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Black Stone Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

BSM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.64. 949,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Black Stone Minerals LP has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.20 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 103.45%.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

