Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/27/2020 – Nabriva Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

1/4/2020 – Nabriva Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NBRV traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,401. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,616.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 33,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

