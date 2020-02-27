Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH):

2/25/2020 – TRI Pointe Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

2/21/2020 – TRI Pointe Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – TRI Pointe Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – TRI Pointe Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $16.23. 71,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,243. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

