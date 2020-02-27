Weibo Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weibo in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.42.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.99 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WB. Benchmark reduced their price target on Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WB traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.69. 328,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,236. Weibo has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Weibo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter worth approximately $716,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Weibo by 183.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 68,456 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 93,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.