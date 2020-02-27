Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Weibo had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $468.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Weibo updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,236. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Weibo has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.11.

WB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

