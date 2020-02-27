Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Weir Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Weir Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,594 ($20.97).

WEIR opened at GBX 1,368.50 ($18.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 912.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77. Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,397.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,419.15.

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

