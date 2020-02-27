Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wells Fargo & Co earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Wells Fargo & Co’s ranking:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.09. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

