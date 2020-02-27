Wendys Co Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wendys in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.48.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. Wendys has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Wendys by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

