Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,090,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the January 30th total of 12,300,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. Wendys has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39.

Get Wendys alerts:

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 2,741.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,555 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,200,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,557,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,312,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 428,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,247,000 after acquiring an additional 388,858 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEN shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Wendys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.