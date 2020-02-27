Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wedbush

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WEN. UBS Group lifted their price target on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. Wendys has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. Wendys’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,840,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,735,000 after acquiring an additional 211,285 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,247,000 after acquiring an additional 388,858 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 2,741.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,811 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

