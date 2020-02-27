Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Wendys in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Wendys in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendys by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wendys by 512.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

