West Bancorporation Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.2% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,861,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,617,000 after buying an additional 59,465 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 979,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 45,020 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,130,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 217,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 153,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDV stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $30.50. 1,707,280 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

