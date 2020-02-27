West Bancorporation Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,405,000 after purchasing an additional 728,279 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,193,000 after purchasing an additional 532,711 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $62.64. The company had a trading volume of 80,199,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,121,805. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average is $67.03.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

