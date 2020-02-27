West Bancorporation Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,198 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 1.1% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,515. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.44. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $95.63 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

