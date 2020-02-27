West Bancorporation Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,306 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.9% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $5.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.08. The stock had a trading volume of 49,604,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,133,412. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.50.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.