West Bancorporation Inc. Buys Shares of 133,739 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 133,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,974,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 8.0% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,923,000 after purchasing an additional 793,883 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,124,000 after purchasing an additional 484,968 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,196,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,078,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,668,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,253,000 after purchasing an additional 154,012 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.66. 6,480,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,943. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

