West Bancorporation Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. West Bancorporation comprises about 1.1% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc. owned 0.27% of West Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 530,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 57,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 25,825 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 13.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WTBA traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.13. 36,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,153. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $364.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.71.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

WTBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

