West Bancorporation Inc. Invests $1.41 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 35,270,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,399,949. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

