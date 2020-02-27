West Bancorporation Inc. Invests $4 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 4.0% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after buying an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,258,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,588,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 949,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,956,000 after purchasing an additional 49,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,115,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,268. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $82.45 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.57.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.