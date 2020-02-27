West Bancorporation Inc. Invests $7.01 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515,275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,410,000 after purchasing an additional 85,394 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,819,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,040,000 after purchasing an additional 59,486 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,196,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,465,000 after purchasing an additional 37,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,065,000 after purchasing an additional 151,824 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $8.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.85. 3,846,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,914. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.94 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.99.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

