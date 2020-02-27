West Bancorporation Inc. Invests $7.12 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,122,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 7.1% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,533 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 871,222 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,447,000 after purchasing an additional 344,789 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,743,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,125,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $5.42 on Thursday, reaching $122.59. 6,479,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,452. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $119.45 and a one year high of $138.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

