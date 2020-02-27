West Bancorporation Inc. Makes New $14.18 Million Investment in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 473,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,000. American Equity Investment Life makes up about 14.2% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. West Bancorporation Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of American Equity Investment Life at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

NYSE AEL traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 593,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.02. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $27,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,244. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

