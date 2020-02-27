West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Purchases $21,130.00 in Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director David R. Milligan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $21,130.00.

WTBA traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 35,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 530,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 57,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 25,825 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

WTBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

