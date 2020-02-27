West Bancorporation Inc. Purchases Shares of 168,393 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 168,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 7.4% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,382,000 after buying an additional 105,382 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after buying an additional 353,778 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.69. 25,284,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,849,049. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

