West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $113,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WST traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.81. 468,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,986. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.21. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.44.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

