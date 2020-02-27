Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Holdings Trimmed by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,232 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 191,328 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Western Digital worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

Western Digital stock traded down $4.45 on Thursday, reaching $55.17. 6,391,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,237. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 52.49%.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

