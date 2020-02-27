Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Short Interest Update

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the January 30th total of 5,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

WES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE WES traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.61. 2,604,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,633. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.622 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 99.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,306,000. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

