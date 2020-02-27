Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAB. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:WAB opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

