Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,166,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,219,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,274 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,249,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,401,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 765,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.88.

NYSE:WHR traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.13. 1,225,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,273. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.25. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

