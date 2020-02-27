WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.59. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 2,250,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $31,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,654.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 472,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 156,542 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 110,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,455 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth $988,000. AXA bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

