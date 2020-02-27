Willdan Group (WLDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WLDN stock opened at $35.26 on Thursday. Willdan Group has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $40.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $421.54 million, a PE ratio of 141.04 and a beta of 1.03.

WLDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

