William Blair Weighs in on Allakos Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allakos in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

ALLK has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Allakos stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 689,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,348. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of -1.04. Allakos has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,386,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,690,000 after buying an additional 327,352 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,067,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,877,000 after purchasing an additional 572,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,001,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,565,000 after purchasing an additional 592,503 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 33.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,077,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,955,000 after purchasing an additional 776,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,210,000 after purchasing an additional 41,954 shares in the last quarter. 38.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

