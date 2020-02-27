William Blair Weighs in on Planet Fitness Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Planet Fitness in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLNT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

PLNT stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 173,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.96. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $56.14 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 39.70% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

