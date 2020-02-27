William Hill (LON:WMH) PT Lowered to GBX 210 at Barclays

William Hill (LON:WMH) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the gambling company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of William Hill from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of William Hill in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of William Hill from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 237.15 ($3.12).

Shares of WMH stock opened at GBX 162.65 ($2.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 180.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.20. William Hill has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72).

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

