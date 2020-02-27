Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.68% of Williams-Sonoma worth $95,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,218,000 after acquiring an additional 177,769 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSM traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.40. 1,927,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.29. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,550. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

