Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the January 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,963,000 after purchasing an additional 760,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,632,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,229,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,175,000 after purchasing an additional 372,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 514.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,609,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,472 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW opened at $204.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.46. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WLTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.78.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

