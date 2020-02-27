Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Stock Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.18% of Willis Towers Watson worth $47,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,963,000 after purchasing an additional 760,522 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,297,000 after acquiring an additional 623,864 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,172,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1,742.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 273,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,724,000 after acquiring an additional 258,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,653,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.78.

WLTW opened at $204.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

