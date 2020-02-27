Wings (WINGS) Price Hits $0.0153

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Wings has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $56,436.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bittrex, Binance and Gatecoin. In the last week, Wings has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.61 or 0.02582593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00219030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00045677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00129631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Liqui, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Binance, Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

