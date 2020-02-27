Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,478 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Wingstop worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,431,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 18.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter.

WING traded down $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.83. 11,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,901. Wingstop Inc has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $107.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

