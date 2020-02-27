WINk (WIN) Price Hits $0.0001

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $18.71 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001037 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000144 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.