Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Issues Earnings Results

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Winmark had a net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 289.84%. The company had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter.

Shares of Winmark stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,122. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.45. The firm has a market cap of $777.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.23. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $158.30 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00.

Get Winmark alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total value of $991,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.