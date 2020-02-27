Winpak (WPK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Winpak (TSE:WPK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Winpak to post earnings of C$0.59 per share for the quarter.

WPK traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$44.75. 18,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,416. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.65. Winpak has a 52-week low of C$40.64 and a 52-week high of C$49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 25.34.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

