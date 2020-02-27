Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.1% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.19.

JPM traded down $5.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.37. 22,988,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,351,113. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

