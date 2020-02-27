Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 4,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

AMZN stock traded down $95.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,884.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,091,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $938.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,985.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,833.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.