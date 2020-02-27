WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Price Target Cut to GBX 175

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the grocer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRW. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded WM Morrison Supermarkets to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.22) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WM Morrison Supermarkets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 214.90 ($2.83).

LON MRW opened at GBX 172 ($2.26) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 184.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 193.34. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of GBX 170 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 232.70 ($3.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

