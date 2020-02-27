WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR stock opened at $75.18 on Thursday. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $77.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

