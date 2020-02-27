Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

WWW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from to in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

NYSE WWW traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,450. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $607.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,166,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,835,000 after buying an additional 462,311 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,707,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,354,000 after acquiring an additional 251,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,681,000 after acquiring an additional 483,685 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 703,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 368,762 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

