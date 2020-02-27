Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Workday by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,675,000 after buying an additional 186,403 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Workday by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after buying an additional 256,447 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Workday by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 952,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,642,000 after buying an additional 63,513 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Workday by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after buying an additional 38,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Workday by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,436,000 after buying an additional 50,411 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $848,145.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

Workday stock opened at $170.46 on Thursday. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $151.06 and a 52 week high of $226.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of -83.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

