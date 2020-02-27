Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Releases Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Workday stock traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,568,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.33 and a beta of 1.48. Workday has a 12 month low of $151.06 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.95.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $37,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

