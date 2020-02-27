WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,175 Price Target at UBS Group

WPP (LON:WPP) has been assigned a GBX 1,175 ($15.46) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WPP. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,045 ($13.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “restricted” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,081.79 ($14.23).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 777.09 ($10.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 993.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 988.58. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 796.90 ($10.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.